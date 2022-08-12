Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $27.31. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 34,055 shares trading hands.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 311,101 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.