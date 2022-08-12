Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $87.68, but opened at $82.01. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $89.31, with a volume of 267,518 shares.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

