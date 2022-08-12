Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.75. The stock had previously closed at 3.60, but opened at 3.28. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor shares last traded at 2.88, with a volume of 126,552 shares.

KIND has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.55.

In related news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,774,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502. 41.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIND. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,844,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $3,583,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.39 and a 200-day moving average of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

