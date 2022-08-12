Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.47, but opened at $18.54. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 15,396 shares trading hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.55 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 368.74%. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

