Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.81, but opened at $80.00. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $78.80, with a volume of 3,619 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 293,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.