Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $74.81, but opened at $80.00. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $78.80, with a volume of 3,619 shares changing hands.
The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.59.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.