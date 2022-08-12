Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.84, but opened at $24.53. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 22,037 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 75.04% and a net margin of 52.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,488,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $462,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,464,881.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,944. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 428,266 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,602,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,098,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,521,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

