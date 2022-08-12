Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $8.80. Vuzix shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 34,200 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 384.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 110.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 97.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $581.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

