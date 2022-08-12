Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $33.07. Ichor shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ichor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1,341.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 345,894 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ichor by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 795,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after buying an additional 185,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after buying an additional 167,103 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $969.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.