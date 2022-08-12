Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $142.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.62, but opened at $119.25. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $128.10, with a volume of 9,208 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.98.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

