Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.62, but opened at $32.66. Everbridge shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 25,775 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Everbridge by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

