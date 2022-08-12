Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $7.23. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 17,115 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 5.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 0.47.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.