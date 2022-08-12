Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $63.64. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk shares last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 582,887 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.76.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Trade Desk by 7.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

