Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock to $240.00. The stock traded as high as $198.78 and last traded at $198.63, with a volume of 1820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $207,067.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average is $174.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

