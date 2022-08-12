Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $276.00 to $305.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $289.22 and last traded at $287.27, with a volume of 9373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.04.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,060 shares of company stock worth $22,996,508 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Cigna Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

