Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00. Rackspace Technology traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 415.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 227,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 183,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 194,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

