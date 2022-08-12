Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 177,399 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 120,641 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $117.69 on Friday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.