Investors Buy High Volume of Hut 8 Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 38,913 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 136% compared to the average volume of 16,487 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $2,697,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

HUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

HUT stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 4.64. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 20.13.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

