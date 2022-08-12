Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €150.00 by Warburg Research

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($153.06) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €117.40 ($119.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €114.14 and a 200-day moving average of €125.25. Sixt has a one year low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a one year high of €170.30 ($173.78).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

