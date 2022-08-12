Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Stratec in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price target on Stratec in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Stock Performance

SBS stock opened at €92.60 ($94.49) on Tuesday. Stratec has a 1-year low of €80.70 ($82.35) and a 1-year high of €147.40 ($150.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.