Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price target on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €89.45 ($91.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.84. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($101.63).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.