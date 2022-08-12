KONE Oyj (KNYJY) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) is one of 724 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare KONE Oyj to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KONE Oyj and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 1 4 6 0 2.45 KONE Oyj Competitors 109 588 922 18 2.52

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KONE Oyj presently has a consensus price target of $57.60, suggesting a potential upside of 165.32%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 52.63%. Given KONE Oyj’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KONE Oyj is more favorable than its competitors.

59.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 7.78% 28.59% 8.40% KONE Oyj Competitors 23.36% -50.49% 2.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $12.44 billion $1.20 billion 24.95 KONE Oyj Competitors $1.45 billion -$149.35 million 36.52

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. KONE Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

KONE Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. KONE Oyj pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.0% and pay out 78.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. KONE Oyj lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

KONE Oyj competitors beat KONE Oyj on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, the company provides people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

