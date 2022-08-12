Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

DTRUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.