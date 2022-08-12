Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Cut by Analyst

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Scholar Rock in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush currently has a “NA” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.30%. Scholar Rock’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,197,992 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540,530 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

