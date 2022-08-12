Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sportradar Group AG Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sportradar Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sportradar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.94 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

