Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Performance

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC/InterActiveCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $9,697,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

