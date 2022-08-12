Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.33.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$20.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.54. The company has a market cap of C$37.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.02 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

