Brokers Set Expectations for Neo Performance Materials Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$14.77 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$10.48 and a twelve month high of C$22.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.81 million.

Insider Activity at Neo Performance Materials

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 79,456 shares in the company, valued at C$970,952.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,600 shares of company stock worth $426,408.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Rating)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.