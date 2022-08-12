Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.61.

Crew Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Crew Energy stock opened at C$5.94 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$930.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98.

Insider Activity

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

