Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issued By Desjardins

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.31.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$85.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

