Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for VBI Vaccines in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for VBI Vaccines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 15,391.36% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $284.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.