Barclays Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$30.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a not updated rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$51.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.33.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$32.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$57.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.37.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

