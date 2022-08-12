Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.89.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.28. The firm has a market cap of C$864.46 million and a PE ratio of 18.89. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.71.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.