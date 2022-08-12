Foot Locker (FL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Foot Locker has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.60-$4.60 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FL stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Foot Locker by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,058 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 186.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

