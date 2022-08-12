Malcolm Cooper Purchases 45,000 Shares of Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) Stock

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Cooper bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of £108.80 ($131.46) per share, with a total value of £4,896,000 ($5,915,901.40).

Custodian REIT Stock Performance

Custodian REIT stock opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The company has a market capitalization of £477.88 million and a PE ratio of 373.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.68. Custodian REIT Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 91.40 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 111 ($1.34).

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

Custodian REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.