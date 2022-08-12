Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £1,135,052.40 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79).

Fani Titi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Fani Titi sold 97,290 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.87), for a total transaction of £472,829.40 ($571,326.00).

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of INVP stock opened at GBX 456.60 ($5.52) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 443.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 451.98. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 269.70 ($3.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.54). The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 913.20.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

About Investec Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

