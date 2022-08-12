Alison Rose Sells 54,145 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).
NatWest Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,069.17. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.20.
NatWest Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
