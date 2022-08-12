Alison Rose Sells 54,145 Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,069.17. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.20.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342 ($4.13).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

