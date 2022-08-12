John Krumins Buys 8,000 Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Stock

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) insider John Krumins purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

Playtech Stock Performance

LON PTEC opened at GBX 469.60 ($5.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 512.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. Playtech plc has a 1-year low of GBX 380 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 775 ($9.36).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Playtech to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 693 ($8.37) to GBX 602 ($7.27) in a research report on Monday.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

