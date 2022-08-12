Clive Vacher Buys 22,562 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) insider Clive Vacher acquired 22,562 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15).

De La Rue Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DLAR stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Friday. De La Rue plc has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.60 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.43. The company has a market capitalization of £179.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.36.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

