Clive Vacher Buys 22,562 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) insider Clive Vacher acquired 22,562 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15).
De La Rue Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of DLAR stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Friday. De La Rue plc has a 52-week low of GBX 71.10 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.60 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.43. The company has a market capitalization of £179.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.36.
De La Rue Company Profile
