Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys £160.44 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,011 ($48.47) per share, for a total transaction of £160.44 ($193.86).
Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %
Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,921 ($47.38) on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,170.50 ($50.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,812.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,678.02. The company has a market capitalization of £99.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2,052.88.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 89.61%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
