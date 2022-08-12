Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys £160.44 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,011 ($48.47) per share, for a total transaction of £160.44 ($193.86).

Unilever Stock Down 0.7 %

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,921 ($47.38) on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,170.50 ($50.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,812.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,678.02. The company has a market capitalization of £99.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2,052.88.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 36.33 ($0.44) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 89.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,016.15 ($48.53).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

