Roy Twite Acquires 12 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,287 ($15.55) per share, with a total value of £154.44 ($186.61).

IMI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,281 ($15.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. IMI plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,137 ($13.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,878 ($22.69). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,255.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,359.90. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,642.31.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMI Company Profile

IMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.76).

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.