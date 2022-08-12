Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 6,561 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 6,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £4,986.36 ($6,025.08).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,905 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £2,967.80 ($3,586.03).

On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,612 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £2,997.96 ($3,622.47).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBO opened at GBX 75 ($0.91) on Friday. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.34). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.47.

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

