Insider Buying: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Buys 2,658 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson bought 2,658 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).
Pearson Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 886.20 ($10.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 901 ($10.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 783.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 742.17. The stock has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,461.67.
Pearson Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 56.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Featured Articles
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.