Insider Buying: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Buys 2,658 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) insider Sally Johnson bought 2,658 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

Pearson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 886.20 ($10.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 901 ($10.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 783.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 742.17. The stock has a market cap of £6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,461.67.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($8.97) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

