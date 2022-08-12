Insider Buying: CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider Acquires 372 Shares of Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) insider June Aitken purchased 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £554.28 ($669.74).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Price Performance

CCJI opened at GBX 149 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £200.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2,980.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.56. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.50 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164 ($1.98).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

