Insider Buying: ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Gregory Hodder bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £6,450 ($7,793.62).

ProCook Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PROC opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.38. ProCook Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.01). The firm has a market cap of £46.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 850.00.

ProCook Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. ProCook Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

About ProCook Group

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

