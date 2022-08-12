Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Michael Rosehill Buys 275,000 Shares of Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) insider Michael Rosehill purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £294,250 ($355,546.16).

Michael Rosehill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Michael Rosehill bought 80,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($104,398.26).

On Thursday, July 28th, Michael Rosehill purchased 200,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £222,000 ($268,245.53).

Everyman Media Group Price Performance

LON:EMAN opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Everyman Media Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The firm has a market cap of £106.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.44.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

