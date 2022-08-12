Ben Hughes Purchases 5,180 Shares of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Stock

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) insider Ben Hughes bought 5,180 shares of Best of the Best stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,828 ($28,791.69).

Shares of Best of the Best stock opened at GBX 455 ($5.50) on Friday. Best of the Best PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1,034.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 463.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 428.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

