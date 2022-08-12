Emma Walmsley Purchases 8 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($19.83) per share, with a total value of £131.28 ($158.63).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97).

On Monday, July 4th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GSK stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($21.74) per share, with a total value of £125.93 ($152.16).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,400 ($16.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,718.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,687.09. The stock has a market cap of £56.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,228.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

