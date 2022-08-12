Javier Ferrán Purchases 216 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262 ($9,983.08).

On Monday, July 11th, Javier Ferrán purchased 234 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01).

On Friday, June 10th, Javier Ferrán purchased 235 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($9,998.01).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,832.50 ($46.31) on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,737.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,651.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,716.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

DGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,124 ($49.83).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

