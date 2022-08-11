Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Akamai Technologies worth $84,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.54.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.