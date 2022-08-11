Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,939 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PLUG opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

